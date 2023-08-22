How to get 'Girl Dinner' filter on TikTok? Step by step process explained

TikTok is currently one of the biggest entertainment platforms which influencers and creators have turned to. Ever since its launch, the app has allowed users to showcase their art, creativity, and talent to the world. We have been hooked to some of the most amazing songs or recreated trends through TikTok.

Apart from dance and funny videos, the vast selection of filters and effects available on TikTok frequently develop into popular trends that take over the app and draw in thousands of users. The ‘girl dinner’ filter is the newest effect to go viral on the app.

What is the new 'Girl Diner' filter on TikTok?

The filter was created in response to the ‘Girl Dinner’ craze, in which individuals prepare meals with whatever items are on hand, frequently including leftovers. This filter shows three purple circles at the top of the user's video, which turns over to reveal three unrelated items for your girl's dinner. While some choices may seem standard, like cold pizza or pasta salad, others take a wild turn by including surprising things like birth control or dog chow. This has become more interesting because of the element of surprise and the unavoidable inventiveness it inspires.

This has become more interesting because of the element of surprise and the unavoidable inventiveness it inspires. The filter went viral after TikToker Livie Maher (@liviemaher), made reference to a different video about how a girl's dream supper is bread and cheese and inspired others to post their own girl dinner.

Steps to get the Girl Diner filter

Start TikTok on your phone.

To open the camera, press the + button.

In the lower-left corner, press the 'Effects' button.

Use the magnifying glass to search for the ‘My Girl Dinner’ filter.

By tapping it, you may choose the filter with the same name.

Choose three ingredients for your ‘girl dinner’ after pressing the record button and waiting for the effect.

As a result of the options the filter offers, users' videos have become quite popular. Some of them even made their own meal with the haphazard items they were given.

