BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In's 'Snowdrop' ranks first on Disney+ Korea's website

Finally some respite for BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer drama 'Snowdrop', amidst a barrage of criticisms and controversies, the drama has to face since the beginning. According to Flix Patrol, a global OTT content ranking site, 'Snowdrop' ranked first in Disney+ Korea's 'Top 10 TV Shows' chart as of January 3.

Not just that, it also topped the charts in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan and reached number three in Japan. 'Snowdrop' takes place in Seoul in 1987 and revolves around the special love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance. The drama is helmed by the team of 'SKY Castle'.

The drama has been facing severe backlash from Korean netizens for allegedly distorting history and romanticizing the male lead character Su Ho (Jung Hae In) who is actually a North Korean spy. Soon after, many lead sponsors pulled out of the drama as netizens filed a petition in South Korea's The Blue House to take the drama off-air and shut down its original network JTBC!

In retaliation, JTBC put out a notice stating that they will not tolerate any baseless slander and fabricated facts against the drama, the cast members or the channel and will take strong measures against it.

