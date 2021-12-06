BTS to take extended vacation post return from the USA & spend the holidays with family

On December 6, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement announcing an official rest time for BTS. The seven members will be taking an extended vacation to spend time with their families, recharge and return in good health. The label also highlighted that this is the first time since their debut, BTS will be spending the holiday season with their families.

This marks BTS’ second such official extended period of rest since the group set an example for taking one in 2019. BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement included that the group will be preparing for a new album that will kickstart a “new chapter” and are hoping to meet with their fans this March. This lies in accordance with the announcement that was made on the last night of their concert where the ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concert was said to be continued in-person for their next stop in Seoul.

Check out the full statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

BTS just hosted 4 sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium which reportedly garnered a total of 2,41,000 as audience and totaled up to 33.3 million USD in revenue. They became the first artists to sell out the stadium for four nights at the venue, which also happened to be their first in-person concert in 2 years. Following this, the group headed to the iHeartRadio 2021 Jinglebell Ball for 2 performances and returned to South Korea.

