Anya Taylor Joy looks back at childhood, Queen’s Gambit fame & why her popularity doesn’t make sense to her

Anya-Taylor Joy recently opened up about the massive success of her show The Queen’s Gambit, being a younger sibling with 6 other kids in the house, and her life. Scroll down to see what the 25-year-old revealed to InStyle. While talking about growing up and being the youngest of six siblings, Anya said: “I had so much energy, I would drive my siblings crazy. They would pick me up, turn me upside down, and just say, ‘Where is the off button? How do we power her down?’ I had to get very good at entertaining myself. I would create all of these different worlds and go off into the woods. I remember my sister once coming into my bedroom as I was putting up posters and playing six different characters at the same time, doing all the voices. I turned around and she said, ‘You are so strange,’ and I was like, ‘But you guys aren’t going to do it. I have to be all of the characters. Otherwise, no one’s going to play with me.’”

Anya previously got candid about her fears with paparazzi surrounding her, so when asked how she deals with most of her life being in the public eye and being popular at a young age, the actress said: “I don’t think that I could be mentally stable and be walking around and thinking, yes, this all makes sense. I also have great friends who tease me mercilessly if I even hint at being overworked or stressed. They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, honey, it’s so sad that you have to go get on a plane and go do whatever.’ It’s all in good fun, but they’re right, I’m very lucky. I’m very privileged. It’s so much, but it’s still so bizarre.”

Finally reflecting on her Netflix show--Queen’s Gambit’s huge success, Anya said: “That show was made by some of my favourite people in the world, and it’s about chess. That gives me such deep joy. I’ve been approached by 87-year-old couples who tell me they’ve watched it three times, and they’ve watched it with their grandchildren. It’s so beautiful that it’s touched so many people. But I still don’t really think I get it. Every time I see my face on a billboard, I have a sharp intake of breath.”

Also Read: Queen’s Gambit alum Anya Taylor Joy recalls ‘feeling intimidated’ by swarming paparazzi