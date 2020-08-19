  1. Home
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes call it quits? Fans DEBUNK Cinderella star & Senorita singer's breakup rumours

Reports claimed Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits. However, fans point out that the rumour is false and the couple is still going strong.
Rumours did the rounds suggesting that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits. The two singers were seen quarantining together this year. The paparazzi caught the duo out and about, grabbing coffee and taking walks, while the couple kept fans updated about their activities in the lockdown. Despite the lockdown love, rumours sparked that suggested Shawn and Camila have broken up. An InTouch Weekly report claimed that the Senorita hitmakers decided to "take a break from each other." 

"The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him. But they decided they needed to take a break from each other," an insider claimed, as reported by Seventeen. However, one of Camila's Instagram posts debunks the report. First off, fans pointed out that a post she shared five days ago saw Camila sporting Shawn's cardigan. The Havana crooner posing with a guitar was posted a day after the news about her breakup made the headlines. 

Fans also pointed out that Camila is in LA and has been posting updates from there. They also pointed out that Camila and Shawn were spotted together by fans just three weeks ago. They were reportedly taking a walk together. 

With that being enough proof, fans might not get to see Camila and Shawn together much for a couple of weeks for the singer revealed she was back in the UK and resumes filming of her upcoming movie, Cinderella. She shared a picture seated in the woods and wrote, "i’m just tryna make friends with baby deer," before adding, "back in the UK, finishing Cinderella !!!! i love this movie, so proud to be a part of it already, can’t wait for u to see." 

Check out her post below: 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :SeventeenGetty ImagesIn Touch Weekly

