Miley Cyrus reveals the reason behind being sober for the past six months post her vocal cord surgery

Miley Cyrus recently got candid about her personal life in one of her candid interviews. The singer has also revealed about being sober for a long time.

Miley Cyrus is known not only for her hit songs but also because of being very vocal about her opinions and personal life. The Can’t Be Tamed fame singer has recently made some revelations in one of her exclusive interviews that surely deserve your attention. Miley has revealed that she has been sober for the past six months after her vocal cord surgery that took place in November last year. She also reveals that it was initially because of her surgery.

However, the Wrecking Ball singer then relates it to her family history of mental health challenges and addiction issues. Miley reveals that she had been thinking about her mother who was adopted and that she had inherited some of the feelings from the latter. The singer also talks about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus who raised himself after his parents divorced when he was a mere 3-year old. Miley also states that one can understand the future clearly by looking into the past and present.

The singer then says that she will be celebrating her sober birthday on July 7. On the career front, Miley Cyrus had recently hosted a talk show titled Bright Minded on Instagram amidst the COVID-19 crisis that was graced by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Elton John, and more. She was last seen portraying a pivotal role as a pop star named Ashley O in the Netflix series titled Black Mirror. Recently, the singer-actor also celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album titled Can’t Be Tamed.

