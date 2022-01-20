Robert Pattinson to reportedly star in Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next film on upcoming novel Mickey7

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho has reportedly found a perfect project to make his much-awaited comeback with. According to Deadline, the Parasite director is in talks to write and direct an untitled movie based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7. The project might be taken up by Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson is reportedly set to star in the project. Deadline has also reported that director Bong Joon Ho will also produce the movie, which hasn't been named yet, under his production company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.

The book in question, from which the movie will be inspired, is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2022. While nothing much has been confirmed about the entire project, Deadline's report has also stated that Bong Joon Ho's experiences as a filmmaker might turn the movie different from the novel in its own ways. As per the plot of Edward Ashton's novel, Mickey7, is an Expendable, which is a disposable employee on a human expedition who has been sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. However, as the mission gets dangerous with passing time, the crew in the mission turn to Mickey for help.

As for Bong Joon Ho, the director has received Oscars in the categories Best Director and Best Picture for Parasite. Many fans were interested to know what his next project would be, and it seems like he has already chosen the same. Robert Pattinson is all set to star as Batman, in the upcoming movie The Batman.

