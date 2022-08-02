Aamir Khan on claims of Bollywood not doing well: Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked well so...

Aamir Khan is an actor who needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. He is also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood and is appreciated for his acting skills. Aamir is well-known for his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and many others. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir Khan recently reacted to the claims of Bollywood not doing well. "I don't see a shift. Historically, the films aren't good; people don't like them, and don't work. People like the films that are nice. Now, people are liking Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Anupam Kher's Kashmir Files, and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi so it's working. Recently, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also worked very well. The ones people are liking, they are watching and the ones they don't like, aren't watching. For me, I see that as a trend. If it is good, it'll work," Aamir said.

Meanwhile, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular 1994 hit Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. This marks his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. Aamir was last seen featuring in the 2018 movie Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August in cinemas. It is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. The film will also be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. It is reportedly filmed in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019.

