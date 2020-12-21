Arjun Rampal submitted backdated prescription for banned tablets recovered from his home during NCB raid?

As per a latest report, Arjun Rampal submitted a backdated prescription for the banned tablets that were recovered from his residence in November 2020.

In a matter of few weeks, Arjun Rampal was back at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Monday noon as he was summoned by the agency for the second time in the drugs case. For the unversed, last month the NCB officials had raided Arjun Rampal's residence and found tablets which were banned a few years ago. Soon after, the actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were called for questioning by the NCB over the banned tablets.

Now, a latest report in Mid-Day reveals that Arjun Rampal submitted a backdated prescription for the banned tablets that were recovered from his residence. The prescription was issued by senior psychiatrist Dr. Rohit Garg, based in Delhi, who revealed that he was unaware about the NCB probe and had written it after the actor approached him via a family friend.

Dr Garg revealed to the portal that he has informed the NCB and has even recorded his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. "The matter is subjudice, so I won’t be able to share details with you. I have shared all the information with the NCB officers and I have recorded my statement in from of the magistrate," Dr Garg told Mid-Day.

The banned tablet recovered from Arjun's residence was clonazepam which was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted, as per the portal.

On Monday, Arjun Rampal was snapped entering the NCB office as the agency summoned him in the drugs case investigation. Apart from Arjun, comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also spotted at the NCB office in Mumbai.

