Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone overwhelmed on being a jury member; Says ‘It should have happened much earlier’

Deepika Padukone is making headlines these days as she is a part of the Cannes jury for the first time. It is undoubtedly a proud moment for the actress and her massive fan following across the world. Needless to say, Deepika is overwhelmed with the achievement. During her recent interaction with the Times of India, Deepika opened up about being a member of the Cannes 2022 jury and said it took the hard work of different people from generations to get to this place.

Deepika Padukone feels this is where we belong

“After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a global platform such as this, and to be able to represent the country, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being extremely overwhelmed,” Deepika was quoted saying. She further said that one needs the right intention, patience and belief and also emphasised that “this is where we belong”. “And it feels like that’s finally happening now. It should have happened much earlier, but I guess, it took its own time. It’s taken generations of work from different people to get us to this place,” Deepika had added.

Deepika Padukone looks forward to representing India as the jury member

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress stated that she is filled with gratitude for contributing to putting India on a global map. Deepika also asserted that it isn’t a personal victory for her but a much larger victory for every Indian. Deepika also stated after representing India on the Cannes red carpet, she is looking forward to representing the country as a jury member now. “I think, as a jury member, there is a different sort of mindset that I will be going with. So, you know, one has to sort of prepare accordingly,” she added.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in the pipeline on the work front. She will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will also star John Abraham in the lead and will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year. She will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. Besides, Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, the Bollywood remake of The Intern, etc.

