Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal death threat row: Struggling actor Manvinder Singh sent to 2-day Police custody

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made it to the headlines yesterday after they allegedly received death threats via social media after which the Mumbai Police came into action. As per reports in the ANI, the Mumbai Police had even registered a case against that unidentified man and later the man who sent threats to the actors had been arrested. But the latest reports reveal the identity of the man who sent death threats. The man is Manvinder Singh who is a small-time actor.

Manvinder Singh gave death threats to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

According to reports in Times Of India, Manvinder Singh was sent to Police custody till July 28 by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. He is reportedly a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina Kaif. He apparently wanted to marry the actress and used to post his photoshopped image with Katrina on social media. It is said that he had been stalking her for the last few months and harassing her on social media. Since then he began issuing death threats to the Namastey London actress and her husband Vicky Kaushal. On Monday, Vicky Kaushal filed a police complaint against Singh, stating that Singh had threatened him and his wife on Instagram.

Police complain against Manvinder Singh

Based on the complaint, Santacruz police registered an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The police arrested Singh from Malad the same day and produced him before a court in Bandra earlier today.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in a comedy with Manushi Chillar, Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur.

