Raveena Tandon reacts to being conferred with Padma Shri; Dedicates it to her father Ravi Tandon

On the eve of Republic Day, the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023 were announced . RRR music composer MM Keeravaani , tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon are among those who will be conferred with the Padma Awards. Padma Award is one of the highest civilian awards in the country and has three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. While Zakir Hussain will also be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award, Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravaani will be honoured with the Padma Shri award. The actress has now reacted to being conferred with Padma Shri, and has said that she owes it all to her late father Ravi Tandon.

The actress spoke to ETimes and said that she feels honoured and grateful. “ Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father - Ravi Tandon,” she said.

Padma Awards 2023

The list of 106 Padma Awards 2023 was announced yesterday, on January 25. The list of Padma Awardees comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. The awards are given in various fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The Padma Awards will be conferred in the month of April or May by the President of India.