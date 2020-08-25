Rhea Chakraborty’s friends dismiss claims of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family; Say she left work, friends for him

As Rhea Chakraborty has been on the radar post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, her friends have come out in her defence and shared the other side of the story.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise has sent a wave of shock across the nation and has left several questions unanswered. While there have been speculations about what transpired with the actor, his love life with Rhea Chakraborty has also been under the scanner. According to media reports, Rhea is among the main accused in the case ever since Sushant’s father accused her of abetment to suicide. It has been reported that the lady had been controlling Sushant’s life and his finances and even distanced him from his family.

However, in a recent interview with Huffington Post, three of Rhea’s friends, who weren’t named, have dismissed the allegations levelled against her and claimed that the actress stood by Sushant’s side. Rhea’s friends told the publication that Sushant wanted to keep his struggle with bipolar disorder a secret from the industry and his family which forced the couple to isolate themselves. Furthermore, they also revealed that the couple moved out of the Sushant’s old house as the actor felt that the apartment was bad for his mental health. Besides, the late actor reportedly wanted to live in an apartment in which had a large balcony or terrace.

The friends also claimed that Sushant’s older staff was dismissed to maintain privacy about the late actor’s mental health and prevent the news from getting leaked in media. Another friend also told Huffington Post that Sushant and Rhea retreated further into their shell and would even frequently cancel their plans at the last minute. “I’d just get a message that she needs to be with Sushant, that he’s unwell,” the friend stated. They also emphasised that Rhea devoted all her time to taking care of Sushant at the expense of distancing herself from work and friends.

In fact, the actress also opted out of two films last year to spend most of her time with Sushant Singh Rajput. “When you’re so deeply in love, you feel everything that your partner feels, you feel their pain as your own,” the friend added.

They also stated that the Jalebi actress has been shattered post the Sushant’s demise but she didn’t have a moment to grieve. The friend stated, “Has anyone paused to think that here’s a young woman who lost the love of her life? It’s bonkers for us to even process the hysteria that’s unfolding right now. It’s so far from the truth, it shocks the mind.”

Meanwhile, CBI has begun its probe in the case and even visited Sushant’s residence to collect forensic evidence. They are also grilling Sushant’s friend Sidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and are likely to summon Rhea soon in the case.

