After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth to shoot for Man vs Wild With Bear Grylls; Details Inside

After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will feature on Man vs Wild With Bear Grylls and this piece of amazing news has taken social media by storm.

One of the biggest superstars of the country, Rajinikanth will shoot with TV presenter Bear Grylls for a special upcoming episode of his show, Man Vs Wild. After PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will feature on the show and this piece of amazing news has taken social media by storm. The shooting will take place in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park. The shooting is currently underway in Bandipur forest. PM Modi featured with Bear Grylls in the show that was aired on 12 August 2019. Petta star Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country.

It will be interesting to see him talking about his childhood, film career and a lot more. Let's wait to know what's in the stores for us. PM Modi on the show last year revealed about his childhood and how his visit to the Himalayas changed his life. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Thalaivar 168. The film also features Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in important roles. Keerthy will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the upcoming untitled film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

The shooting of the film went on floors last year in December. The shooting of this mega-budget film started at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. Rajinikanth and Khushbu have already shot for their portions in the movie. The music of the film is composed by D Imman and the film is slated to hit the screens during Diwali 2020.

Credits :Twitter

