Hair Care Tips: 3 natural scalp scrubs that will help keep your hair and scalp healthy

We all dream of beautiful, luscious tresses and in order to keep our hair healthy we have a set hair care routine but is your haircare routine good enough? We often forget to take care of our scalp along with our hair and that's where we make a mistake. Our scalp comes in contact with too many impurities like dirt, grime, dust and pollution. We take care of our hair but not our scalp. Our scalp is just like our skin and needs to be taken care of. Not taking care of our skin can lead to clogged pores which can make it very difficult for our scalp to remain healthy and this, in turn, impacts our hair as well. All the styling tools and products along with the impurities can be harmful to our scalp and can be the sole cause of damaged hair and those constant bad hair days. This is why we need to do more than just oiling and shampooing for our hair. Our hair and scalp need a good scrub to exfoliate and cleanse the scalp and keep it healthy. But it's not easy to get a good hair scrub in the market which means that we all need a good natural homemade scrub for a healthy scalp.

Here are some scalp scrub remedies.

1. Take 3 tablespoons of sea salt and add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the mix and one spoon of olive oil. Mix it well and then spray some water on your hair and make it damp. Now take some of this scrub and massage it into your scalp and exfoliate your scalp for a few minutes before you rinse it. Use lukewarm water and a mild shampoo and conditioner.

2. Mix 2 spoons of baking soda with one spoon of cinnamon powder and one spoon of olive oil. Mix all the ingredients together and ensure that there are no lumps and add a few drops of your favourite essential oil and some water in the mix. Dampen your hair and then use this scrub to exfoliate your scalp. Massage it for a few minutes and then rinse with warm water and a mild shampoo.

3. Mix 4 spoons of sugar with one spoon of honey and one spoon of olive oil and massage this into damp hair and use it to exfoliate your scalp. This will help remove dead skin and dirt and grime from your scalp and unclog the pores and help your hair remain healthy.

