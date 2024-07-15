Capricorn Weekly Horoscope July 15 - July 21, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 15th July to 21st July 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Published on Jul 15, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 13.2K
Key Highlight

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

Physical exercises like aerobics and dancing can make both your physical and mental wellness much better. However, Capricorn women should be aware of skin problems caused by the extreme heat and remember to stay hydrated during the day.

Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope

Now is a good time to think about the future. Choose what to do about the relationship you have, but remain free of ego battles at all costs, especially with people you just met. This week, some ongoing relationships could come to an end.

Capricorn Weekly Business Horoscope

Capricorns could benefit greatly from cooperative business ventures this week. A partnership is an excellent plan right now, particularly if it includes a foreign company. 

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

You will be a natural leader and achiever at work. Not only are you blessed with supportive peers, but you also appear to be a great colleague. This week, your charisma and good attitude will earn you new levels of respect in both social and professional circles.

About The Author
Celebrity Astrologer

