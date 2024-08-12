Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Sagittarius Weekly Health Horoscope

You appear to be in terrific physical condition right now, so you should decide to stick to your healthy habits. Make it a point to make jogging a regular element of your exercise routine if you want to meet your further fitness goals.

Sagittarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Sagittarius, your romantic life may put your patience to the test. Your domineering behavior could be the source of your partner's dissatisfaction this week. Words cannot be taken back, and you must always maintain a nice demeanor. You don't want to say anything you could regret later.

Sagittarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Sagittarius residents should receive good financial news by the end of the week from a variety of sources. You may be able to save enough money to start your own business or invest in a friend's existing operation. Those involved in their family business may consider beginning their own vertical.

Sagittarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Your employers at work will support your decisions. Your recommendations are likely to be implemented because they will please your superiors by helping things run more smoothly. This week may also offer good news to individuals who are expecting exam results.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.