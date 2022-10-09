Bookmark these most gorgeous sights of Kashmir to experience a splendid vacation

From picturesque gorges to alpine pastures, Kashmir is the perfect blend of natural beauty and has always been in limelight for its snow-capped mountains. Perched in heart of the Pir Panjal Mountains, Kashmir embraces quaint and breathtaking gorgeous sights in the country which definitely deserve a visit. Also known as the India’s Switzerland, Kashmir quenches a long list of beautiful spots which imitate ordinary exquisiteness at its best! Don’t dare to miss out on these below-mentioned scenic places to enjoy and capture beautiful memories on your next vacay to Kashmir. Hazratbal

This beautiful holy place is also known as Dargah Sharif and is believed that a hair strand of Prophet Mohammed is well-kept-up at this place. Syed Abdullah fabricated this historical shrine and its beautiful white marble architecture can mesmerize anyone while the peace and positivity you gather here will bless your soul. The dome and architecture of this place exhibit the effect of Mughal structural design though, the shrine also boasts Kashmiri styles and designs.

Dal Lake The pride of Kashmiris lies in this beautiful Dal Lake! Enclosed by the majestic mountains, this place is embraced by a concourse ruled with Mughal era gardens, parks, houseboats and hotels and can stun any traveller. The garden and floras you will find at this place will smitten you with their exquisiteness. Do take a shikara ride here to revel in voyaging while exploring scenic panoramas of lofty rolling hills in the backdrop.

Pahalgam Perched in the Anantnag district of Kashmir, Pahalgam still carries that old-world charm and tranquil surroundings that are worth visiting. Right from lofty pine trees, dashing horses, and spouting rivers- this place is charming in itself and also possesses gorgeous local things that should definitely be explored while here. It is also known as the starting point of the Amaranth Yatra and you can initiate small and lengthy treks from here.