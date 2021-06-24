Check out these 3 super easy exotic dishes that you can make at home

Want to have something fancy without slogging away in the kitchen the whole day? Then try these quick and easy exotic recipes to pamper your tastebuds.

Exotic meals don’t have to be fancy or too difficult to make. They can be fun, delicious, quick and easy to make. When we say exotic, we mean the dishes that are from a foreign culture and that involve exotic ingredients and flavours.

Some exotic dishes do require an ample amount of time to cook and require fancy ingredients that aren’t that easily available in supermarkets. We have for you the recipes of some exotic dishes that don’t require much effort and can be made with easily available everyday ingredients. Have a look at 4 such exotic recipes below.

Cucumber and lychee salad

Take 2 red chillies and chop them roughly. Peel 2 cups of lychees and cut them in half after pitting them. Take 1 cucumber and cut it into1/4 inch chunks. Take 3 sprigs of cilantro and cut the stems into small pieces. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and add some salt. Add 1 tsp sugar, 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar and ½ tsp lemon juice. Mix well and serve.

Tomato and red pepper orzo

Take 2 cups of orzo and add it to a pan with 2 tbsp of butter. Mix well to coat the pasta in the butter. Stir continuously until the pasta is lightly golden brown. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a low boil. Let it simmer for about 15 minutes. Strain. Transfer the orzo and mix with 1 cup of roasted red peppers, 1 cup diced tomatoes and ½ tsp lemon zest. Season with some salt and pepper and mix well. Serve it.

Chawan Mushi

Take 2-3 shitake mushrooms and remove the caps from the mushroom. Slice them thinly. Take 1 scallion and cut it thinly. Mix 2 tbsp dashi powder in 2 cups of warm water. Once the powder is dissolved, strain the water with a tea strainer into a jug. Take 3 eggs and whisk them. Add the dashi water to the eggs. Strain it again. Take ¼ tsp of roasted and chopped cashew nuts and divide them into 4 bowls. Add ¼ of the prepared mixture. Wrap each bowl in plastic. Sit gently in the steamer basket over boiling water and steam for 14-18 minutes until the mix is set. Remove from steamer and refrigerate for a minimum of 3 hours. Divide 200 grams of lump crab meat, mushrooms and scallion between the 4 bowls. Serve.

Also Read: Follow this 5 step recipe to make nutritious spinach soup at home

Share your comment ×