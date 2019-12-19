HERE's how losing weight can reduce the risk of Breast Cancer in women over 50

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death in women across the world. Read below to find out how weight loss can reduce the risk of breast cancer, and here's why it's essential for women over 50 to lose weight.

Breast cancer has become one of the most common types of cancer in women across the globe. Every year several cases of breast cancer are registered throughout the world. It is also the second most common cause of cancer deaths in women. The risk of breast cancer increases for women over the age of 40. And studies also suggest that every 1 in 8 women gets diagnosed with breast cancer. Wrong lifestyle, obesity, stress and various other issues contribute to breast cancer. And now new research claims that losing weight could reduce the risk of breast cancer for women over 50. Weight loss, in general, is essential for a fit and healthy life.

Read below to find out how weight loss can help women over 50 when it comes to breast cancer.

A new study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute and conducted by researchers from the American Cancer Society, the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health found that obese women who lost weight and maintained their weight had reduced their risk for getting diagnosed with breast cancer in comparison to overweight women.

For this study over 18,000 women of 50 years of age or older were examined and their weights were assessed at the beginning of the study and then after five years, then again about four years after that. And by the end, it was determined that women who sustained their weight loss had a lower risk of breast cancer than women whose weight remained stable. In fact, as per the study, women who lost 20 or more pounds continued to have a reduced risk even if they gained some of the weight back.

In a statement, Lauren Teras, Ph.D., lead author of the study said that these findings may be a motivation for the two-thirds of American women who are overweight to lose some of that weight. She also added that women gain after 50 can still on their body to lower the risk of cancer.

The new study holds some significance since it is the first time that a study has been conducted with a large sample size to examine whether weight loss can impact breast cancer risk or not.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer: Here's you should know about this type of cancer

ALSO READ: THESE foods will help you stay strong during breast cancer treatment

ALSO READ: Breast cancer: Can emotional stress increase the risk?

Credits :FOX NEWS

Read More