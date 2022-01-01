2022 Love Horoscope: Here's what the year has in store for Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo

Matters of the heart are often guarded closely by earth signs of the zodiac. After all, the headstrong and stubborn Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo wouldn’t want to appear vulnerable to a prospective mate. Nevertheless, you can’t help but wonder if you would you spend this year on a quest for finding a partner who like you, isn’t afraid of going deep or if you shall end a long-standing union to start afresh? Read on, as a comprehensive look at your stars this year shall give you the insight into your love life you seek.

Taurus

This year the bull must watch out for the Venus retrograde that could bring anxiety in your life with sudden changes. However, Taurus can weather this storm and things would soon take a turn for the better. When it comes to love, you can look forward to a torrid romance with your existing partner. Those who are single can hope to meet someone very special between May 28 and June 22, 2022. Those who are looking to end existing relationships may notice that a certain ex is hoping to creep back into your life toward the end of the year. However, it is up to you whether or not to let them in.

Capricorn

A powerful year lies ahead for Capricorn as they will experience both pleasure and love in the first half of this year. The second half could be more turbulent when it comes to matters of the heart. So you must make sure to work on your self-worth and transform your life. This year will also see you go above and beyond for a lover to experience things beyond your usual boundaries of romance and dating.

Virgo

While Virgo will not chase a partner this year, love will come your way nonetheless. You can build a closer bond with your mate in the week of April 12 and this month will see the entrance of someone who could become very important to you. However, in the month of March (2nd week) you may find yourself acting with reckless abandon, which could bring in a few days of carefree fun. While you are known for taking relationships seriously, you may dedicate more of your time to flirtation and romance rather than looking for that meaningful connection with a severe intensity.

