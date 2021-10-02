5 Reasons why you should smile more often

Did you ever find yourself in a tensed or uncomfortable situation where everything that comes to your mind sound too lame or stupid to utter? We are sure, there must be multiple such situations. What do you do? Try and find excuses to leave, or just simply walk away? Of course, why not? That’s the easiest thing to do. But, did you ever think of smiling and letting your smile do the talk? Not really, right?

Smile is a human’s most powerful tool. It is strong enough to melt even the toughest of the hearts, and yet delicate enough to never cause any harm, unless done in a sarcastic manner. Even the therapists suggest that one should smile as often as possible in order to keep one’s spirits high and mood uplift.

Here we list 5 reasons that will convince you to smile more often and frequently than ever.

It’s a magic wand to solve problems

If it’s the situation or the person that you are getting negative vibes from, and walking away isn’t an option, try to smile at him/her, and couple this with a compliment. No matter, how rude the person is, there are high chances that this sweet gesture of yours will spread it’s magic and will make them feel a bit embarrassed for the way they behaved. Even if it will not, you will be successfully able to sail through that particular moment.

It is a stress-buster

You are in a meeting room with your boss, and colleagues. There are some serious talks going on, and then there’s a deafening silence in the room. No one knows what to do now. Take the initiative, smile and say something. Whether it’s a joke that you want to crack, or a compliment that you want to give to somebody, or if it’s just a suggestion for the next business move, smile will lighten the situation, not only for you, but for everyone in the room. Why, you ask? Because smiling helps the brain release endorphins, which are the stress-buster hormones.

It’s a universal language

Imagine yourself in a foreign country, and around people that speak an alien language. What will you do? Just smile at people. Your smile will do the talking for you. Whether it is some help that you are looking for, or you just don’t want to look suspicious enough, your smile will spread the message for you. And not to mention, it’s a symbol of peace, and love.

It kills negativity

Crying, sometimes, is the easiest option to take when one is stressed, exhausted, tense, or upset. However, the power of smile is such that it can melt all the negative emotions and fill you with positivity, gradually but surely. While it may sound unrealistic to you, and you may even ask how can one smile in a tough situation, but all we will say is to just try, at least, once and see for yourself. It may be difficult, but it is the only viable solution to certain situations and problems.

It’s a magic pill to boost confidence

If you ever find yourself out of confidence, or with low confidence, smile to yourself and say, ‘I have got this’. If you are the ones to say, ‘I can’t. This is not my cup of tea’. Try a fake smile. Yes, you read that right. Even a fake smile can trick your brain, and lift up your mood. Just swallow this magic pill of a fake smile, and see the results for yourself.

Read Also: Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that are relevant even today