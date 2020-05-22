5 Zodiac signs who are always short of cash

Financially broke? Maybe it’s the fault of your zodiac sign. Read on to know which 5 zodiac signs are most likely to run out of cash every month.

Are you terrible with money? Do you always run out of money by the end of the month? Maybe it’s something to do with the stars. According to astrology, certain zodiac signs can’t help but spend money as soon as they earn it. No wonder why most of us bicker at the end of every month about being broke!

Well, being bad with money doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying the things you like. All you need to do is manage your finances and don’t spend on things you don’t need. So, don’t beat yourself up for being bad with money. Instead, try to make a little effort to save some.

On that note, here are 5 Zodiac signs who have a habit of being broke.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are free-spirited individuals who like to explore and experience new things. They believe in living life to the fullest, even if it means that they will be strapped out of money by the end of every month.

Libra

Libras can be lazy when it comes to managing finances. They have a habit of spending too much in one month and most of the time it’s on credit. And by the end of the month, they often run out of cash to pay back the credit.

Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies who love to party and spend money on unnecessary things that aren’t really needed. The realization occurs to them after their spending spree ends and they look at their bank balance.

Aries

Aries are generous and they never say no if someone needs some financial help. But there soft and generous nature sometimes cost them too much and they end up being broke, mostly at other people’s expense.

Aquarius

They love technology and they might be the first one in line when a new gadget launches. They try to be responsible with money, but as soon as they see something new in the market that attracts them, they can’t help but buy it. This is why they can be inconsistent with money and go broke easily.

