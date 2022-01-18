From Taurus to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who make best girlfriends

When it comes to finding lasting love in romantic relationships, there are certain personality traits that men can look for in a woman they are dating. If you and your potential girlfriend like at least some of the same things, you'll have an easier time finding things to do together, leading to fun dates, happier weekends, and overall, less boredom within the relationship. Choosing a good partner can sometimes get tricky. However, there are a few zodiac signs that make awesome girlfriends.

Check out these 4 zodiac signs that make best girlfriends.

Taurus

Dating a Taurus woman will propel you to an alternative universe, full of love, passion and some steamy action. She takes commitment very seriously. These women love finer things in life, and are all about atmosphere and luxury. Despite their adventurous nature, they can get lazy sometimes. But while being lazy also, she is still playful. Make her move, make her laugh and she will shake whatever funk she is in.

Cancer

Cancerians are known to be the most loyal of all zodiacs. No other random guy can divert her attention from her partner. They are always in for the long haul. They take their relationships seriously. A Cancer girl will cast a spell on whosoever you make her meet. They have a great sense of comic-timing. Well, who doesn’t love a girl who makes you laugh? They will shower you with all the love in this world.

Libra

Ruled by the planet of beauty, Libra women are a source of beauty and pleasure. They are naturally outgoing and easy to talk to. A Libra is selfless, and she is always thinking of others before herself. She will care deeply and devote herself fully. She's the one who will rub your shoulders when you get home, ask how your day was and mean it.

Capricorn

A Capricorn woman will drive you crazy from the moment you lay your eyes on her. They are fun and actually some of the best people to party with. She’ll stand by her partner through thick and thin and make sure they achieve milestones together. If you want a dynamic partner who can help you navigate social situations with dignity and grace, this is the woman for you.

For a chance, look out for a woman from these zodiac signs and try your luck.

