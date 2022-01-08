Virgo to Leo: 5 Worst zodiac signs that you can ever meet

Be it about breaking bad news to you or making you realise your mistake in the worst possible way, there are some people who are harsh on our face and appears to be the worst people that we can ever meet. While some do it to make us a better version of ourselves, others do it to get that sadistic pleasure. No matter, what their intentions are, these people do become too harsh to handle, at times.

So, if you are wondering what makes them such worse of a person, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are the 5 worst zodiac signs, according to astrology.

Virgo

Virgos are rude and the worst of the lot. Their straightforwardness can leave you devastated, at times. They won’t hesitate in backstabbing or seeking revenge from you. Do something bad to them for once, and you will be at the receiving end of their fury all your life. Even if you haven’t done something to them, their envy may make them do evil things that you won’t ever imagine. So, when with a Virgo, it’s better to not let out all your secrets and weaknesses, because who knows when you can earn them as an enemy and what all can they use against you, if and when the time comes.

Scorpio

A Scorpio is like a nightmare for many. He or she is strong-headed and once they have decided to destroy you, there’s no escaping from them. From bringing you down on your knees to making you beg for an apology; a Scorpio can make you do anything they want to. They are courageous but in a way that will make you regret meeting them and erasing them from your life, if possible.

Pisces

A Pisces can be your enemy for life. He or she can be so evil, at times, that they won’t let you escape. They are, often, filled with negative feelings. Jealousy, rage, aggression, and violence are their worst personality traits. They can be big-time liars when it comes to their own safety, or to be a bit more precise, benefit. They crave revenge and are a box full of deceit and betrayal. Never expect loyalty from a Pisces and even if you do, brace yourself for heartbreak and disappointment.

Aries

These otherwise quiet people are the worst of the liars and heartbreakers. Their evilness can make you cringe, at times. If they like you, you are safe. If not, make up your mind to see their dirty side and be ready to witness how low they can go when it comes to revenge. They are worst when it comes to anger and selfishness.

Leo

Leos will make you regret the day you have met them, if and when you get to see their worst side. They have no filters and this may make you feel disheartened. While you may expect a little empathy from them, they will make sure to make you regret having any expectations, at all. While it is mostly because they want to teach you a lesson that is going to stay with you for life and to make sure you never repeat the same mistakes ever again.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

