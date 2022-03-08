Women of 4 zodiac signs who are fierce and badass

Real badass and fierce women are here for the better. True badasses know how to be truthful without being obnoxious. They are speaking the truth in a kind way so that the world can change for the better. These fearless and determined individuals have a significant advantage over others because they not only have a firm grasp on their own thoughts, but they also know how to channel their anxiety and fear into something useful.

Here we list down 4 zodiac signs whose women are the most fierce and real badasses.

1. Leo

With some fundamental contrasts, the Queen of the Jungle is the most extroverted and dramatic woman in the entire zodiac. Leo women, like lions, can take on whatever life throws at them. They are risk-takers who take risks on the spur of the moment. This can get them into trouble at times, but they're resourceful enough to solve any issues that arise.

2. Virgo

A woman born under the sign of Virgo is as tough as they come, and her unwavering work ethic and unwavering commitment to her goals make her unbeatable. It's easy to mistake a Virgo woman for a pushover because of her down-to-earth and polite demeanour, but this is far from the case. After every success, you'll find a Virgo personality working to create a better future for themselves, breaking the rules, and doing something different.

3. Sagittarius

The woman of Archer is a fierce, adventurous, optimistic, spontaneous and intellectual zodiac sign. Sagittarius is a Fire sign ruled by Jupiter, and because they are mutable, they are open to trying new things. You can count on a Sagittarius woman to see the gleaming silver line and lift everyone's spirits when everything else is going wrong. When her wit and sarcasm aren't saving the day, it's her innate ability to turn a negative situation around that qualifies her as one of the zodiac's most powerful women.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn women always give it their all before conceding defeat, and they fiercely defend those they hold dear. They are the best choice for leaders because they have a lot of self-control. While their tenacity, independence and bravery may initially turn people away, their desire to be true to themselves and those who matter will eventually draw others in. Women born under the sign of Capricorn make excellent leaders, organisers and responsible citizens.

Women of these zodiac signs know how to stand up for themselves and for others. These are the signs who refuse to bite their tongues and aren't afraid to say what's on their minds

