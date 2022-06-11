Divya Agarwal to work with Parth Samthaan in a music video: I'm getting to experiment with something different

Divya Agarwal has been the talk of the town ever since she won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. She has left a mark with her strong performance in the popular reality show and was later made headlines for her stint in Cartel and Abhay season 3. Needless to say, it has been a treat for the fans to watch Divya act onscreen. And now, the Divya is making the headlines as she is set to collaborate with Parth Samthaan for a music video which will be helmed by Raju Khan.

It reported that both Divya and Parth will be seen in a different avatar in the video. Reportedly, the song is more like an entire film brought together in a few minutes. “It has everything from romance and thrill to greed and deception in the storyline. Divya and Parth both were excited when they heard the storyline and gave their nods in the first go,” a source was quoted saying. Confirming the news, the Abhay season 3 actress stated that she is quite excited about the project. “Yes, I am shooting for this song. I'm super excited to work with Raju Khan and the song is lovely. It's very different and is being treated like a film with a storyline which is very unique. I am loving it as again I'm getting to experiment with something different that I haven't done before,” Divya was quoted saying.

Earlier, Divya had expressed her excitement to be a part of Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay season 3. “I will never forget my reaction after I was offered a part in 'Abhay 3'. I was so excited when I got the confirmation call for the role. Abhay has completed 2 successful seasons and has now become a brand. And I was waiting for an opportunity like this to be a part of a brand. The fact that I got to work with the same team of Abhay - Ken Ghosh and Kunal Kemmu, it was a one-of-a-kind experience,” she stated. Apart from Kunal and Divya, Abhay season 3 also featured Tanuj Virwani in a key role.