Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Sameer Sharma found dead; Avinash Sachdev says 'Shocked; We used to talk on phone'

Samir Sharma found dead at his Malad apartment. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Avinash Sachdev says he is in shock. "Was in touch with him over phone. We were friends since 2013."

(Trigger Warning)

Sameer Sharma, who has been a part of many popular shows including Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling this morning. The Police suspect that the actor committed suicide two days back looking at the condition of the body. The Police did not recover any suicide note from the spot. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station, as mentioned in a Mid-Day report.

We reached out to Avinash Sachdev, who was Sameer's friend and who has worked before with the late actor. Avinash shared that he is equally shocked to learn about this and revealed that the two were friends since 2013 and would talk over a call. "I am shocked. We were friends since 2013. We use to talk on the phone. He used to sound normal and would talk about work, his poems, scripts. Don't know what to say more," said Avinash emotionally. Avinash reveals that he last spoke to Samir on July 22 and that the actor was living alone. "He never spoke about being out of work or money," Avinash pointed out. Sharing his last conversation with Sameer, Avinash mentioned, "He was saying he feels so blessed about his life and work. And he wanted to meet me and share his work asap... And party"

In his last stint, Sameer played the role of Shaurya in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor resided in his Malad apartment, which he had rented in February, according to reports. According to Malad Police, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members while he was on his round duty during the night.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

