Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are DATING, the new couple 'connected over fashion and creativity': Report

Kanye West has found love once again! According to Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old rapper - amid his co-parenting life with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - is now dating Candice Swanepoel. A source revealed, "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new. They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far... Kanye is excited about Candice."

While one would be pleasantly amused by this surprising pairing, the insider further divulged, "They've connected over fashion and creativity." One could witness this when the new couple was spotted spending time together, getting cozy, during New York Fashion Week. Ye even posted an Instagram Story with the 33-year-old supermodel and in the selfie, the duo is seen posing together behind a blurred-out glass. While Kanye West sports a brown hoodie layered inside a black leather jacket, Candice Swanepoel keeps it funky cool in a black top, hot pink pants and a metallic silver jacket.