Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are DATING, the new couple 'connected over fashion and creativity': Report
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel "like each other and are happy with how things are going so far."
Kanye West has found love once again! According to Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old rapper - amid his co-parenting life with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - is now dating Candice Swanepoel. A source revealed, "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new. They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far... Kanye is excited about Candice."
While one would be pleasantly amused by this surprising pairing, the insider further divulged, "They've connected over fashion and creativity." One could witness this when the new couple was spotted spending time together, getting cozy, during New York Fashion Week. Ye even posted an Instagram Story with the 33-year-old supermodel and in the selfie, the duo is seen posing together behind a blurred-out glass. While Kanye West sports a brown hoodie layered inside a black leather jacket, Candice Swanepoel keeps it funky cool in a black top, hot pink pants and a metallic silver jacket.
It's not just pleasure for Kanye and Candice, but also business as Swanepoel recently featured in West's new YZY SHDZ campaign. Interestingly, Candice also posed with Kim Kardashian for her SKIMS campaign, which will be featured on The Kardashians Season 2.
Before Candice Swanepoel, Kanye West was spotted with Irina Shayk and even dated Chaney Jones and Julia Fox. In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Fox had confided about the red flags in her relationship with West which ultimately led to their breakup: "The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that." As for Swanepoel, she split from longtime model-fiancé Hermann Nicoli in 2018.
