Why did American Idol contestant Nutsa Buzaladze apologize to Katy Perry?

American Idol contestants Nutsa Buzaladze and Carina DeAngelo were partnered up, and they performed the song “I Put a Spell on You” together. Carina called Nutsa out in front of the judges for missing a practice session. She said, “We had a couple of issues last night … some people wanted to sleep instead of working.” The judges pointed out the performance was a trainwreck and called it underwhelming. While Carina DeAngelo did not make it to the next round, Nutsa Buzaladze made it through. Katy Perry, one of the judges, had a piece of advice for Nutsa; she told the contestant to have “more grace.”

Nutsa Buzaladze apologises to Katy Perry

On April 9, Nutsa apologized to Perry and told her that she froze instead of telling them her side of the story. She expressed apologetically, “I didn’t want to bring negative energy, so that’s why I didn’t say nothing.“I didn’t speak up because I didn’t want to cry on stage. After I left the stage, I was just destroyed,” Nutsa said. “So I wanted to apologize for that.” Katy consoled Nutsa and explained the meaning behind her words, “That is great. That’s so wonderful. ​And Nutsa, what I meant by grace is that it’s OK to be determined and ambitious and edgy and strong but also with grace.”

Katy added, “I really relate to you because I know what’s like to be a strong woman … to want to be strong and to never break and feel like nothing can ever get to me but that’s not real.” Perry told Nutsa that thinks she is a real person with a big heart and a big talent.

ALSO READ: Who is Kayleigh Clark? 5 things to know about the American Idol contestant

Nutsa apologizes to Carina

Nutsa later took to Instagram to state the real reason why she did not make it to the rehearsal.

She spoke out about the incident in the caption and wrote, “I want y’all to know that I took a 17-hour flight to get to LA, just 1.5 days before the shooting. As scheduled, every day our shooting started at 7 am and lasted till 3-4 am sometimes. After the official rehearsals, I did not know that we had additional vocal rehearsals, probably I missed this information,my bad.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katy Perry addresses her viral 'Doll eye' trick; Says 'I have sat in a chair..'