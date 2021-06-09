HYBE releases an official statement regarding BTS' July comeback rumours

Previously, it was reported that BTS would be making a comeback on July 9 with a new album. Read on to find out.

When it comes to BTS, things are always exciting and unpredictable! BTS are known to drop surprise bombs and leave ARMYs shook, even veteran ARMY who have been part of the fandom for years now, cannot always gauge the septet's next move and decipher their plan of actions easily. Ever since BTS dropped their synth-pop summer track, Butter, speculations are rife that BTS will be dropping an album anytime soon.

Earlier in the day, SPO TV News reported that BTS will be releasing their new album on July 9. Ever since the news dropped, ARMY were excited with the news of BTS' potential comeback early next month. However, HYBE, BTS' agency had a cryptic response to the speculation. In response, HYBE shared in a statement, “We reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.” Well, that was as clear as mud! But going by BTS' past record, we are certain BTS will release a new album in July and hopefully, it is a Korean album.

During the global press conference for their recent single Butter, BTS teased that they were working on a new album that would be released in the summer. Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their third Japanese compilation album. It is set to be released on June 16, 2021. BTS, The Best will feature 23 tracks including music videos of their 6 Japanese songs in the discs - Film Out, Stay Gold, Lights, Airplane pt.2, Mic Drop and Blood, Sweat, Tears' Japanese versions.

