8 best Netflix movies based on politics that will keep you hooked

Politics might not be your cup of tea, but when it gets a Bollywood twist, it definitely adds some fun to the mix! If you’re a fan of this genre, we’ve put together a fantastic selection of movies on Netflix that you can watch whenever you like. Who says politics is just about corruption? This collection features films that blend comedy, inspiration, and drama in perfect harmony.

8 Netflix movies based on politics for perfect entertainment

1. Raajneeti

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah

Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Release Year: 2010

Directed by Prakash Jha, as the movie title suggests, Raajneeti is a hardcore political drama. The story revolves around a powerful political family where brothers and cousins double-cross each other in a race to lead Madhya Pradesh's leading political party. The drama intensifies when the youngest son of the family joins politics and becomes entangled in a complex web of power struggles, corruption, and family dynamics.

Themes of power and ambition, set against the backdrop of love and relationships, make this film a must-watch. The intense performances of each character keep you on the edge of your seat.

2. Article 370

Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe, Hitesh Aggarwal, Sukhita Aiyar, Raj Arjun

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mohan Agashe, Hitesh Aggarwal, Sukhita Aiyar, Raj Arjun IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release Year: 2024

If you're someone who thoroughly enjoys real-life politics, then Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture Article 370 should be on your top watch list. As the title suggests, the film is centered around the events that led to the nullification of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. If you don’t fully understand the significance of the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir through this special article, then you can’t afford to miss this masterclass led by Yami Gautam.

3. Dasvi

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Danish Husain

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Danish Husain IMDb Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 2022

One of Abhishek Bachchan's best works, Dasvi deserves your immediate attention. The movie is unique in its approach to highlighting the importance of education. It tells the story of an imprisoned uneducated and corrupt politician who decides to study and pass the 10th standard exam to improve his public image. The film beautifully explores themes of self-improvement and transformation, with quirk, humor, and impactful moments throughout.

4. Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri

Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release Year: 2006

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti has rightly attained cult status for itself over the years. The National Award-winning film blends comedy, crime, and drama while narrating its story with utmost brilliance. The lead characters embody legendary freedom fighters in the modern world, fighting against corrupt political systems. Simultaneously, the film not only explores the themes of patriotism and nationalism but also infuses them in you with hard-hitting depiction.

5. Ulajh

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Sakshi Tanwar

Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Sakshi Tanwar IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Release Year: 2024

One of Janhvi Kapoor’s finest works, Ulajh is a thriller-drama film where she plays a girl from an influential diplomat family. After being appointed as India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner, she constantly battles the tag of ‘nepotism.’ The movie also showcases the gray areas of politics, the role of media in shaping public opinion, and the struggle for social justice and equality.

6. Thackeray

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Radha Sagar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Radha Sagar IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama Release Year: 2019

Whether you enjoy politics or not, Nawazudding Siddiqui’s compelling performance in Thackeray is sure to leave you impressed. The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Shiv Sena Founder, Bal Thackeray. It delves deep into his journey after he quits his job as a cartoonist with a newspaper to launch his own weekly journal, Marmik, and then eventually ends up joining politics.

The biopic based on the most important and tallest figures in the history of Maharashtra’s political history further explores the theme of leadership and power struggles.

7. Madras Café

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna, Gaurav K. Sharma, Prakash Belawadi, Manoj Bakshi, Vishnu Govindhan

John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna, Gaurav K. Sharma, Prakash Belawadi, Manoj Bakshi, Vishnu Govindhan IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Spy, Action, Drama, Thriller

Spy, Action, Drama, Thriller Release Year: 2013

One of John Abraham’s most loved films, Madras Café is set in the 1990s during the Sri Lankan Civil War and the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The story unfolds after an Indian Army Special Officer is appointed by the intelligence agency R&AW to head secret operations in Jaffna, shortly after the Indian peacekeeping force was forced to withdraw.

8. Madam Chief Minister

Cast: Richa Chadha, Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla

Richa Chadha, Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release Year: 2021

Madam Chief Minister is an inspirational, moving, and thought-provoking tale. It narrates the story of a lower-caste, poor woman who takes a treacherous path to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Her journey is fraught with struggles, corruption, and power plays, all of which serve as a backdrop to highlight the larger theme of women's empowerment.

Which of these are you planning to watch next, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

