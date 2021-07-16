Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram shoot begins today in Chennai; See VIRAL PHOTOS

The much anticipated multistarrer movie of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil titled Vikram has begun rolling today. The makers shared photos from the sets, which are currently going viral.

After the super success of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the most talented directors of Indian cinema. Now, he is back with another talk of the town movie titled Vikram starring three most amazing actors of South, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Recently, the first look poster was released and the expectations it has created is unmatchable. While fans are eagerly waiting for the updates of Vikram, here comes the big one- the movie started rolling today.

The makers took to social media that the shooting of the most anticipated movie Vikram has kickstarted today in Chennai. Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi have begun shooting and photos of them are currently going viral on social media platforms. In the photos, one can see Lokesh, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi along with the team. However, it seems like Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is yet to join the sets. Take a look at the photos here:

Also Read: Flashback Friday: Nivin Pauly gets nostalgic & celebrates friendship as Malarvaadi Arts Club turns 11; SEE PIC

Vikram is said to be an action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The multistarrer is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are on board as the cinematographer and editor respectively. They are teaming up with the director for the fourth time after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. Stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, has also been roped in for the film. Vikram is likely to hit the big screens next year. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×