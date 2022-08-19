WATCH: SHINee’s Key releases captivating preview clip for ‘Gasoline’

Ahead of his solo comeback on August 30, SHINee’s Key has dropped a captivating preview clip for his album, ‘Gasoline’! The new clip begins with Key dressed in a sort of futuristic armour, as he turns and walks away from the camera. The preview video goes on to show various elaborate sets and jaw-droppingly elaborate make-up and style moments.

Watch the preview video for Key’s second solo album ‘Gasoline’, below:

Prior to this, Key released the track list for his upcoming album, unveiling the names of all 11 songs: ‘Gasoline’, ‘Bound’, ‘Villain’, ‘BURN’, ‘Guilty Pleasure’, ‘G.O.A.T (GREATEST OF ALL TIME)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’, ‘Ain’t Gonna Dance’, ‘Another Life’, ‘Delight’, and ‘Proud’. The track list takes on a creative vibe, showcasing the names in various fonts and accompanied by doodles. Out of these songs, track three, ‘Villain’, will also feature NCT’s Jeno!

Check out the track list for ‘Gasoline’, below:

Leading up to the release, Key has also released two engrossing mood samplers for his upcoming comeback, which follow the SHINee member as he takes on an exciting mission. The concept and vibe of the same are starkly different from the preview teaser for ‘Gasoline’, increasing anticipation and curiosity about the release.

Key has also released a teaser poster, reminiscent of a movie poster drawn in a comic book style, as well as a schedule poster and a teaser for ‘Gasoline’. We can further expect teaser images, album details, a lyric video, a visualizer and more to drop, before Key officially makes his comeback with ‘Gasoline’ on August 30.

Stay tuned for more updates about Key’s return with his second solo album!

