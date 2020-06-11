Jennifer Aniston’s age reversing and defying skincare routine REVEALED

The 50-year-old Friend star who is known for her blemish-free skin and silky hair, revealed the skincare secrets she swears by over the years. Check them out!

Jennifer Aniston is a global star who even at 50, doesn't look like she's aged a day from the time we've seen her on our television screens in Friends. She has glowing, blemish-free skin that looks absolutely flawless, while the rest of us are barely managing to get rid of acne scars, she barely has a wrinkle on her face! While she diets and exercises consistently, Jen also reveals that she has good genes. She told Yahoo! Beauty, "My dad is 100% Greek; he turned 81 and he barely has a wrinkle. And neither did my grandmother who was 95 when she died."

Check out her surprisingly inexpensive secrets to keeping her skin flawless.

SPF

Like every other star, Jen's routine too requires leads of sunscreen to be slathered on to her skin. She told Forbes that she spends less time in the sun and uses not one but two creams with SPF content if she is stepping out! "I've been taking a break from the sun for the last couple of years and that might be a permanent one," she told the magazine.

Hydration and rest

No matter when she is asked about her glowing skin, Jen has always credited it to most natural things - sleep and water. "Those are two key ingredients," she told Forbes.

Vitamin C for breakfast

To boost her glow, Jen adds lots of Vitamin C to her breakfast. She whips up a thick shake with all her favourite ingredients including "Spinach, protein powder, maca powder, berries and Vitamin C powder," she told Shape Magazine about what else she does to boost the glow from within.

Spa day

Aniston also has a spa day at home every week. Usually on Sundays, Jen revealed to Shape Magazine that her skincare routine usually involves a scrub, mask and then a hydrating facial moisturiser to lock up the hydration. "I leave it on overnight and when I wake up I have that dewy, glowing, twinkling skin."

