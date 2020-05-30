How to prevent overeating? Your hand can tell you how much food your body needs

How to prevent overeating: Did you know you can measure the food that you need with a fist, palm, cupped hand, and thumb? Read on to know more.

Weight watchers will be aware of how healthy eating and daily physical workout can help to shed extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight. There are several techniques as well for weight management such as calorie deficit, intermittent fasting and HIIT training among others. Speaking of calorie deficit, it is not easy at all, to keep a check of all that you eat throughout the day. I have once tried to count calories of each food I had, trust me it is exhausting.

And recently I learned about a hack that can prevent you from overeating and help you to know the right portion sizes that you need. Your hand can actually help you to determine the same. In an interview with Thesun.co.uk, a London-based nutritionist Jo Travers, author of The Low-Fad Diet revealed that hands are one of the best measuring tools as you can use them anytime. If you are big that means you will have bigger hands which in turn means that you need giant portions. In short, with the help of just fist, palm, cupped hand, and thumb, you can avoid the headache of calorie counting.

Meal size

For men, their meal size should not be bigger than the size of 2 palms. And for women, their meal size should not be bigger than the size of one palm.

Protein- A palm

For protein-rich foods such as chicken breasts, fish, eggs, paneer, soya products and greek yogurt, you should consider a palm-sized serving. We think proteins are cornerstones of diet and tend to overeat, but in reality, we don't need more than a palm.

Carbohydrates- A punch

Carbs which are found in bread, cereal, rice, potatoes, quinoa, or bulgur should be limited to the size of a fist. Also, carbs should make up over a third of the food we eat.

Cheese- 2 fingers

The right portion of cheese is just 2 fingers. Yes, we eat more than this often!

Fats- A tip of finger

The tip of your finger is the maximum amount of fats we need daily. Again, we eat more than this measure for sure. If you are drinking smoothies and juices, then go for 150 ml per day.

Fruits and veggies- 1 or 2 handful

Fruits and vegetables are what you should eat the most and that's why their portion size should be one hand when cupped for women and 2 for men. One should eat at least five portions of fruit and veg per day,

Desserts - Closed fist

Desserts such as ice cream, cake and tarts among others should be limited. While having your favorite dessert make sure to not have more than the size of your closed fist.

