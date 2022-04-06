Gemini to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who are over enthusiastic on a first date

When going out with someone for the first time, you are probably a bundle of nerves. With butterflies in your stomach and your heart on your sleeve you venture out to explore a potential romance. At such a time, meeting partners who are over enthusiastic with their love for you may alarm you a bit, especially if you have only known them a short while or are meeting them for the first time. So, today we take a look at star signs who may come on a bit too strong on those all important first dates.

Capricorn

Capricorns aim to please, so you can expect them to find out all about your likes and dislikes prior to your date so that they are all set to woo you. They may open their hearts and tell you all about your life perhaps a bit too soon, which can be refreshingly honest. However, their keenness may be a bit off putting for those who like to take their time opening up to their partners.

Scorpio

Scorpios may not wear their hearts on their sleeve. They are also extremely hard to read. However, when it comes to a first date, you can expect them to be intense, passionate partners who seem to be 100 per cent into you. Their eagerness to explore physical intimacy on a first date may make you feel as if they are too enthusiastic for your liking.

Gemini

Although Gemini aren’t exactly clingy partners, they would be the ones who want to hold hands all throughout the date. They would probably call you too soon after the date and let you know that they’ll miss you even when you’re with them. You shouldn’t confuse their enthusiasm for desperation however, as they are merely great at flirting with people.

Virgo

Virgos may be all about their charm and intellect but the amount the prepare for an important first date tells you exactly how enthusiastic they are for it. People born under this star sign don’t like to leave anything up to fate, they would rather engineer things faultlessly to concoct the perfect romance.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

