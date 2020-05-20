TOP 4 zodiac signs who are most likely to ghost you after a date

ALL the zodiac signs who will most likely block you out or ghost on you after a date. Find out more

We all must have come across people who are very much likely to ghost on someone they are dating. Even after being on several dates, they might just not feel the connection and bail on them completely. Now, to people who do not know what ghosting really means, it stops all connections and conversations with a person. Essentially turning into a ghost and ending things without any explanation. To be fair, ghosting is not all appropriate but we could give quite a lot of people the benefit of doubt as to why they chose to do so.

SAGITTARIUS

First up on our list is Sagittarius who is a wanderer. You might meet at a place one day and suddenly on the other day, he vanishes. Now, this can be the drill even after several days because they love their freedom too much and if they think you aren’t the one for them, they’ll bail on you.

GEMINI

It is Gemini’s extremely indecisive nature that makes them ghost people. They aren’t big on giving answers because they themselves are trying too hard to find them. They also want their options open all the time which is why they’d rather ghost people than be with someone they aren’t sure of. They are great at avoiding their problems which is why ghosting is what comes to them naturally.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius is free-spirited. They do not like to be tied down with the baggage of a relationship. Commitment and emotions are not what comes to them naturally so, even after they hook up, they’ll be the first one to leave the scene. They are not big on expressing emotions which is ghosting seems to be a better option for them than breaking it off with a rude or insensitive statement.

VIRGO

If Virgos were to get turned off by something, it will be commitment. They build walls are extremely guarded when it comes to their personal bubble. They do not like people entering that bubble which is why after hooking up or a date if they feel like the person is trying to make emotional contact, they’ll take the exit. They have a life to focus on which is why anything or anyone that wants to slow that down is out (or in this case, Virgos are).

ALSO READ | THESE are the dark sides of your personality based on zodiac signs

ALSO READ | THESE are the zodiac signs you are most compatible with in a relationship

ALSO READ | Virgo, Scorpio, Libra: THIS is what every zodiac sign lies about

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×