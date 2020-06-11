EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes OPENS UP on non payment of dues and budget cuts

In an exclusive video chat with Pinkvilla, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka Prerna opened up about the issues of non payment of dues to actors, the cast and crew. Read on to know more.

Erica Fernandes is currently enjoying her sabbatical in the lockdown and in a candid conversation with us she revealed that she is not keen to resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay soon. She said that she is in a big dilemma over resuming shooting amidst the increasing danger and spread of Coronavirus. We also asked Erica in an exclusive chat on the issue of non-payment of dues that has been affecting a lot of actors and crew members. She also shared her opinions on celebrities donating money in funds to aid the needy.

On the non-payment issue Erica shared, 'If you go to see, everyone was stuck in the initial few months. I did not receive payments so I could not do payments. So, that is the case with everyone else because nobody was receiving payments to give. I also had to make a few payments too but I was not able to because I had no funds. That was the same case with producers, they did not have it initially but once they had, they gave us.'

With the many people dealing with financial crunches, many Bollywood and TV celebrities have come forward to offer monetary help and make donations in various care funds to help people in need. Ask Erica what are her views on the same, she said,' I have big trust issues when giving in money to an organization or anything that I don't know. I don't know where my money is going, is it actually going to the needy people or not.'

However, she feels that it is best to do whatever one can for people around. Erica opined. 'In turn, there are many people around you, who need the money, food, or any basic necessities. You can buy some groceries and give them to your watchman, he is there, working for you day in and day out. Even if you're making a meal, just make some extra roti and sabji, pack it and give it to the person in need around your vicinity and your area. With this, at least you will know that it is going to the right person. This is something that I believe in, people who want to donate money can surely go forward, this is my personal view.

