BTS' Jin's 'Yours' becomes the 1st Korean song to achieve THESE incredible feats on Shazam & Spotify Japan

'Yours' by Jin has become a phenomenally successful Korean solo song in Japan and the records are a testament to its mammoth success! 'Yours' by Jin isn't just the 1st Korean song to debut at number 1 on Spotify Viral 50 Japan, but also set the record of topping the chart for six days straight!

Not just that, another new record is 'set as Yours', spent 27 days as number 1 on Japanese Shazam. It has started charting number 1 even before the release on Japanese platforms and remained so for almost a month. A few days ago, 'Yours' has topped the chart again, completing its record to 27 days. Moreover, 'Yours' is still charting number 1 on Shazam Top 200 Film, TV & Stage chart for 69 days. As for other records in Japan, 'Yours' is the fastest Korean soloist song to reach number 1 on Japanese iTunes (2 hours) and stayed so for 46 hours, setting a new record!

'Yours' became the first Korean solo to debut number 1 on Billboard Download Song Chart Japan. On the biggest streaming platform Oricon, it debuted at number 1 on the Daily Chart, the first K-OST in history, while setting the record of the highest number of downloads in a single day for a solo song. This makes 'Yours' is the most successful Korean OST ever released in Japan. Congratulations Jin!

