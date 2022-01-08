Here’s how TXT’s Huening Kai reacted to sister Huening Bahiyyih’s debut with Kep1er’s WA DA DA

On January 7, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s youngest member Huening Kai took to Naver VLive to spend some time with his fans. When MOAs asked if he had listened to project group Kep1er’s debut song ‘WA DA DA’, he replied in affirmation and a slight chuckle. He then went on to talk about the group’s debut and his reaction to it.

Huening Kai said, “It was released on January 3. Congratulations hiyyih-ah.” He then shared the words of his support and recalled the interaction with sister Huening Bahiyyih, “I contacted her that day saying you worked really hard and congratulated her.”

The continued love between the two siblings was ever so evident as he further gave a peek into their relationship, “We keep in contact often, especially as I was curious as to what was going on [with her]. I told her that you’re cool and doing amazing. I love you.” His next words seemed to have a very important meaning as he hyped up Huening Bahiyyih by saying, “Don’t let anything bring you down, since you’re doing really well.”

Huening Kai also listened to Kep1er’s debut song ‘WA DA DA’ saying how it was fascinating and addictive. He bobbed his head to the tune and complimented the point dances. Previously, when Huening Bahiyyih entered as a participant on Mnet’s survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’, elder brother Huening Kai extended his support by sharing a clip of their adorable interaction.

We hope to see more of the love between these two talented siblings!

