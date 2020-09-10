  1. Home
BTS: RM fans present Namjoon themed book exhibition for his upcoming birthday at Korea's largest bookstore

On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, BTS leader RM's fan club collaborated with South Korea's largest bookstore to present a Namjoon-themed book exhibition containing books recommended by him. Check out the customised Namjoonie's Book Corner below.
BTS member RM will be celebrating his 26th birthday on Saturday, i.e. September 12, 2020. BTS ARMY has always gone above and beyond with their birthday gifts for the members and Namjoon is no exception. For this year's RM Birthday Project, his fan club named @Baidu_RMbar on Twitter revealed details about a Namjoon-themed book exhibition titled aRchive being held at Kyobo Book Centre, which is the largest bookstore chain in South Korea. It was four months of hardwork for them as the COVID-19 pandemic was a major loophole in their grand and original gift for their favourite idol. Eventually, things worked out in their favour!

What's interesting about the customised bookstall is that it's inspired by Namjoon's studio and study style while the books are the ones recommended by the Intro: Persona rapper himself. The reason why it's been called aRchive is that aR stands for ARMY, R stands for RM, ch stands for China representing the Chinese ARMY and archive is derived from Namjoon's studio name RKIVE. The fan club aims to publicise Namjoon's good reading habit, showcase his deep bond with ARMY, find more people who appreciate RM's taste in literature while enjoying his book recommendations and creating a safe haven for those who love him dearly. Moreover, the books exhibited will be donated to local charity organisations post the exhibit.

The book exhibition will take place from September 9-15 and Namjoon's lyrics have been used to name three collections: 1. Take a Deep Breath and Embrace the World the Psychology of Happiness & Books for Mind Healing. 2. "I do believe your galaxy" Romantic Literature & Dreamy Starry Nights 3. You Are the Origin of My Dream Enriching Humanities & Art Books.

There are also customised photos and promotion materials of RM reading books together with creative and soothing lyrics by the Bangtan leader like "I this bustling silence," "I live to understand the world," "Treat me like a comma," and "I will take you to a new phrase," as slogans.

Take a look at Namjoonie's customised book corner for his upcoming 26th birthday below:

This is such a perfect 'Namjooning' gift for RM! We're sure Joon would love to visit this bookstore himself.

