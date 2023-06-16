Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode anniversary in short pink dress: Year 1 down, forever to go

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber is celebrating the one year anniversary of her beauty line, Rhode Skincare. The 27 year old model celebrated this milestone of her beauty line with a high-end party. She also shared several throwback pictures from the various campaigns of Rhode as well as celebration pictures from the party. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode anniversary

Hailey Bieber shared a photo dump on Instagram from the various campaigns of Rhode over the last year. In one picture, she looked mesmerized as a white sheet cascaded around her body with the name of the brand boldly written on the top. The second shot sees a close up of Hailey’s face as she holds Rhode Skincare product in her hand. This picture was used to announce the launch of the skin care line on Instagram last summer. In one of the pictures, the 27 year old model can be seen holding cut up pieces of the fruit in her hands with her skin glowing.

Hailey Bieber wrote in caption, “I can’t believe a year ago today, we launched @rhode. Launching this brand and watching how it’s grown this last year has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life and words will never be enough to express my gratitude to you all for embracing and loving @rhode.” She further expressed her gratitude to her team for working hard and building a successful company. The 27 year old model promises to continue building and that ‘this is really just the beginning’.

Hailey Bieber also shared Instagram stories from the Rhode anniversary party. The 27 year old model looked stunning in a short rhinestone pink dress with a sweetheart neckline. She pulled back her hair in a sleek bun and glowing makeup look. Bieber accessorized her look with studded earrings and a necklace. In one of her stories, she posted a bouquet given by her husband Justin Bieber with a sweet message. It read, “Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife. I am so proud of you. Love Justin”

Recently, Hailey Bieber also came out in support of Selena Gomez and asked her fans not to post mean comments on pictures of other people.

