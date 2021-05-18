Nick Jonas addresses recent hospitalization scare, reveals details of bike accident during filming

Nick Jonas spoke about his hospitalization during the weekend and revealed what had happened as she shared a health update.

Recent reports had stated that Nick Jonas was hospitalized over the weekend following an accident during a shoot. The singer who is a coach on NBC's The Voice, recently addressed the incident as he confirmed that he was doing fine and revealed what had happened. Jonas during his The Voice shoot shared an update on his health. The news of his hospitalization had left fans in a panic mode and hence the singer set the record straight about his condition.

While speaking about the accident during the live episode of The Voice, Nick said, "I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

After giving an update on his health, Nick further also jokingly mentioned it to his co-judge, Blake Shelton to not make him laugh since that would hurt his injury. Blake further reciprocated Jonas' statement saying, "You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show."

It has been unclear as to what project Nick was working on during which he suffered an accident. It's certainly going to be a sigh of relief for his fans to learn that the singer is doing fine.

As for Jonas' appearance on The Voice, the singer will soon be bidding adieu to the singing reality show and Ariana Grande will be stepping in as the Voice coach for the next season.

