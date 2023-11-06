Russell Brand faces new sexual assault accusations from Arthur movie sets

Trigger Warning: Mention of Sexual Assault

Russell Brand, known for his role in the 2011 film Arthur, has found himself embroiled in a legal battle as a woman, identified as Jane Doe, accuses him of sexual assault during the movie's production. The lawsuit, which was filed in the New York Supreme Court and obtained by Variety, reveals disturbing details of the alleged incident.

Accusations and context

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe claims that Russell Brand was visibly intoxicated and carrying a bottle of vodka on the movie set before the assault took place. Brand allegedly exposed himself to her in full view of the cast and crew. The lawsuit goes on to describe the sexual assault occurring later that same day in a bathroom, with a member of the production crew guarding the door from the outside. Jane Doe states that as a result of this abuse, she continues to experience extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear.

ALSO READ: Russell Brand shocking indecent exposure incident revealed in NEW allegations: Reports

Involvement of production companies

In addition to Russell Brand, several production companies that were involved in the making of Arthur are named as defendants in the lawsuit. These companies include Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, MBST Entertainment, BenderSpink, and Langley Park Pictures. The legal action extends beyond the individual actor to encompass the entities associated with the film.

ALSO READ: 'I think you should theme the party around legal sex': Russell Brand's disturbing suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007

Russell Brand has not yet responded to these recent allegations regarding his behavior on the set of the Arthur movie. This comes after Brand faced prior accusations of "rape, sexual assaults, and emotional abuse" by four women between 2006 and 2013, as revealed in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times of London and Channel 4's "Dispatches" documentary team. Brand vehemently denied these earlier allegations in a YouTube video titled "So, This Is Happening." An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the BBC and Banijay U.K., further complicating the situation for the actor and comedian.

ALSO READ: YouTube suspends Russell Brand's monetization amid assault accusations; Read INSIDE