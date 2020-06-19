Song Joong Ki opens up on currently living a normal lifestyle & striking balance between work and private life

Song Joong-ki spoke candidly in a recent interview about how he is currently living a "very normal" lifestyle while also talking about balancing his work and private life. Read below to know more about what the 34-year-old actor had to share on the same.

Song Joong-ki had an extremely busy 2020 ahead of him as he not only had a film up for release in the summer, Space Sweepers, but he was also in the midst of shooting for Bogota in Columbia. Then, there was also Season of You and Me, which was a biopic based on the late singer-songwriter, Yoo Jae-ha. Joong-ki's original plan was to dive into that project once he was done filming for Bogota but because of COVID-19, the plans had to be altered.

As of now, Space Sweepers' release date has been pushed to a probable Chuseok (Korean festival from September 30 to October 2 in 2020) premiere while Bogota's shooting has been put on hold. Because of delays in the production and imminent scheduling issues, Joong-ki had to drop out of Season of You and Me. With so many changes, when his agency HISTORY D&C’s online magazine Hi_High asked the 34-year-old actor what he's been up to recently, Joong-ki revealed, "For the first time in a long time, I'm just living a very normal life. I've been reading, watching movies, doing the dishes, things like that."

Moreover, the Descendants of the Sun spoke about balancing his work and private life, confessing to Hi_High, "I work very hard to strike a balance between the two." For the unversed, Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who got married in 2017 had their divorce finalised in July 2019.

As for his acting, Joong-ki wishes, "I want to be an actor who always expresses himself in an honest way," via Soompi.

Meanwhile, as for opting out of Season of You and Me, Joong-ki's agency issues a statement that read, "Song Joong-ki will not be appearing in Season of You and Me. Due to this unavoidable situation, he is currently adjusting his schedule for the second half of the year. Nothing has yet been confirmed [about his upcoming plans]."

