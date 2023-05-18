Was Rihanna supposed to sing Selena Gomez's hit song ‘Come & Get It’? DETAILS here

Selena Gomez’s hit ‘Come & Get It’ was originally for superstar Rihanna. It was co-written by Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel S. Eriksen, and Ester Dean with Rihanna in mind. It is not even surprising since the song’s producers and writers were behind some of Rihanna’s biggest career hits. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez’s ‘Come & Get It’

Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel S. Eriksen, and Ester Dean wrote ‘Come & Get It’ for Rihanna’s 2011 album, Talk That Talk. However, superstar Rihanna passed on this track. Ester Dean rose to prominence in the movie Pitch Perfect as Cynthia-Rose Adams along with serving as producer for Rihanna’s Grammy of the Year nominated Loud. Dean also co-wrote Rihanna’s hit songs ‘What’s My Name?’, ‘S&M’, and ‘Rude Boy’ along with Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel S. Eriksen, who worked at Stargate. The Stargate duo is also behind Rihanna’s songs like ‘Only Girl’, ‘Diamonds’, and ‘Don’t Stop the Music’.

After Rihanna passed on the track ‘Come & Get It’, it ended up in Selena Gomez’s hands. This track proved to be vital for Gomez’s career because the song was released as the first single off her solo debut album – Stars Dance. This song marked Selena's first release as a solo artist after four years as a part of the band. The track ‘Come & Get It’ had its debut live performance at the 2013 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Its music video choreography and live performance were inspired by Gomez’s idol – Britney Spears.

In 2013 Selena Gomez told Billboard, “I’m a huge Stargate fan — I think their beats and what they produce is just gold. And Ester Dean is just an incredible vocalist that a lot of people know, but if you actually hear her voice just solely on her own, it’s just stunning, and it’s really haunting.”

Selena Gomez began her acting career in the year 2002. She also focussed on building her music career by recording a cover of "Cruella de Vil" for DisneyMania 6 in 2008.

