Kim So Yeon confirms lead role for Tale of the Nine Tailed season 2 alongside Lee Dong Wook?

On February 23, a media outlet reported that actress Kim So Yeon has been confirmed to appear in season two of the tvN series ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’. Last year, it was confirmed that the series will be renewing for seasons two and three, with the absence of actress Jo Bo Ah, who lead season one as the female protagonist. Since then, anticipation has been high about who will take up the role of the female lead alongside male lead Lee Dong Wook.

Reportedly, ‘The Penthouse’ star Kim So Yeon will be joining Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum as one of the leads for season two of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’, playing the role of Ryu Hong Joo. The character is reportedly referred to as an “unparalleled beauty”, and is the owner of Myoyeongak, a top restaurant in Gyeongseong, while also being one of the four major mountain gods who ruled the Korean Peninsula alongside Lee Dong Wook’s character, Lee Yeon.

Season two will reportedly air in the first half of 2023, and explore how Lee Yeon became a mountain god, as well as describe the story of Lee Rang (Kim Bum), which remained incomplete in season one. According to reports, the second season of the historical drama is set to span a total of 12 episodes, unlike season one, which aired for 16 episodes.

Actress Kim So Yeon recently took home the Grand Prize for her impeccable performance in ‘The Penthouse’ at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards. As a result, anticipation is high for the actress’ next work, along with raised curiosity about the sort of chemistry that will come forth with this new combination of cast members for the second season of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’.

Stay tuned for more updates!

