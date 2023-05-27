Here’s why Salman Khan takes Shah Rukh Khan’s name before rejecting a marriage proposal

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and his fan following is crazy. The actor is currently in Abu Dhabi, attending the IIFA awards and grabbing all the eyeballs with his presence. Well, we all know that there has always been chatter around the Tiger 3 actor’s marriage. Although he is still single but there are many girls who are ready to mingle with him. At the award function, he yet again received a marriage proposal and we bet you want to know what was Salman’s reaction to it.

Salman Khan gets a marriage proposal

Salman Khan was interacting with the media at the award function. It was here that a media person told the actor that she has come all the way from Hollywood just to tell the Tiger 3 star that she has fallen in love with him the moment she saw him. We all know that Salman has a good sense of humour, hence to shift her attention the actor intentionally asked her if she was talking about Shah Rukh Khan. The reporter then insisted that she was talking about Salman only and even proposed to him for marriage. The actor had an epic response. He said, “My days of getting married are over.” Further stating the reason, the actor said, she should have met him 20 years ago.



Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other

In another viral moment from the event, Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen hugging each other. A video shared by the popular paparazzi account Manav Mangalani can see the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor already present on the red carpet giving an interview. It was then that the Tiger 3 actor along with his team arrived. This time the superstar made sure to stop by and hugged Katrina Kaif’s husband. Both of them shook hands and spoke for a brief second before Salman moved away.

