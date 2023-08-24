Kareena Kapoor Khan is unimpressed with Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met; promises new avatar in OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, in which she will star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a hilarious promo of her OTT debut film, and while she didn’t name the film or reveal the project, she did confirm that her role will be very different from the past characters she has played.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares promo of her OTT debut film

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a video that opens with a filmmaker pitching a movie titled ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gun’ to Kareena. He is heard saying that in the film Kareena’s K3G character Poo becomes a policewoman and hides her gun in her heels. Kareena adds her own spin, and says in Poo style, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni guilty lago.” However, she isn’t happy with this film, after which another filmmaker pitches a sci-fi thriller titled ‘Kal We Met’. Once again, Bebo is left unimpressed with the idea. Other filmmakers pitch films such as Poo-Key blinders, Jab We Pet, and others, but Kareena turns them all down.

Frustrated, Bebo says everyone's stuck with Poo and Geet, whereas she wanted something thrilling and exciting. Finally, she gets an offer for a film which has thriller, romance and is set in a mysterious location. It will also show Kareena in a never-seen-before avatar. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell.” Check it out below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut film titled Jaane Jaan

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Sujoy Ghosh-directed Netflix crime thriller starring Kareena, is titled Jaane Jaan. It is slated for a Netflix release in September. A source informed us, “They haven’t locked in the exact streaming date yet but are eyeing the fourth Friday of September, coinciding with Kareena’s birthday, which falls on September 21. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 5 at an event in Mumbai.”

